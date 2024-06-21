NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NRR stock opened at GBX 72.90 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.92. The stock has a market cap of £226.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,034.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.11 ($1.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

