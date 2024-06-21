NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 6,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.
NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
