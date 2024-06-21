NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,706,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 145,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,482 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NEE opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

