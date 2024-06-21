NIKE’s (NKE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $95.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 590,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NIKE by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.