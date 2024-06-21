NKN (NKN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $49.66 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One NKN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. NKN has a market cap of $49.66 million and $3.04 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 775,106,966 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN, or New Kind of Network, is a cryptocurrency token and project focused on networking and connectivity. The NKN token is the primary medium of exchange within the NKN ecosystem, incentivizing participants to share their network bandwidth and computing resources. The NKN platform aims to redefine the Internet’s network connectivity segment by decentralizing network resources. NKN tokens are used to incentivize and reward participants, fuel the platform’s unique consensus algorithm, MOCA, and facilitate decision-making within the network. The NKN project was developed by a team of experienced technologists, including co-founders Yanbo Li, Bruce Li, and Yilun Zhang, with a mission to build a decentralized, shared, and secure Internet of the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

