Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,494 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %

PAYX opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.08. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.