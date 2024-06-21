Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 82,000 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 89bio by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

ETNB stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $780.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

