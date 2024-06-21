Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38,845 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,903 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.