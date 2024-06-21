Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $718,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.74 and a 200 day moving average of $282.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

