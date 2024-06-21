Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $897,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Get HEICO alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in HEICO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in HEICO by 50.9% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 233,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $11,365,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $226.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $232.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day moving average is $194.76.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HEICO

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.