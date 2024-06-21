Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $979,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 473.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Bank of America increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.58.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.82 and a 200-day moving average of $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $264.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

