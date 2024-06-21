Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

