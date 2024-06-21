Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,885 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ADM opened at $61.01 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

