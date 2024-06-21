Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 773,106 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 773,106 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after buying an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Truist Financial stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
