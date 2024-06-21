Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bilibili by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $17.05 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

