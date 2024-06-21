Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NDLS opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.17 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

