Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45. 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Get Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned 27.06% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.