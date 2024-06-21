Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.27

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $8.23. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 12,339 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
