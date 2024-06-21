Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.27

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $8.23. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 12,339 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

