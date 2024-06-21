Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.66

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $12.12. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 61,517 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $365,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,304,973.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 126,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 139,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 62,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

