Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

