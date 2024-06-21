Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,308.80

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,308.80 ($16.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,290 ($16.39). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.45), with a volume of 8,582 shares trading hands.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £457.91 million, a P/E ratio of 869.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,351.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,308.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23.

Ocean Wilsons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,496.64%.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

