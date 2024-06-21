Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Buy

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $941.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 166,670 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

