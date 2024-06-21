Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.23

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $5.21. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 307,340 shares traded.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. FourWorld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 235,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.