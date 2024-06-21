Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

