Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as low as C$1.35. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 20,600 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

