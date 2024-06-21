Optimism Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Optimism has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00002888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $215.09 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,728,540 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

