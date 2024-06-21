Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 2.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $159.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oracle traded as high as $145.06 and last traded at $144.64. 11,629,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 10,250,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.31.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $392.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

