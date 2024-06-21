Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $13.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange
Orange Price Performance
Shares of ORAN opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.41.
Orange Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
