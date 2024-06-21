Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $13.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Orange by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of ORAN opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

