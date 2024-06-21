Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.07.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,365. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

