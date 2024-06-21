Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.27. 67,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 72,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $372.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

