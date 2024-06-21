Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after buying an additional 4,011,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,719,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

