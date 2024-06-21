Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Shares Up 1.5%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 56,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 693,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PALI

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.59) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palisade Bio

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.