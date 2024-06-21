Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $687.16

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 687.16 ($8.73) and traded as high as GBX 772.50 ($9.82). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 755.50 ($9.60), with a volume of 532,397 shares traded.

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,144.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 730.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 687.16.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,606.06%.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

