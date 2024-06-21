Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 19.22%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,870.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.