Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.
In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PH opened at $507.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.40 and its 200-day moving average is $512.28.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
