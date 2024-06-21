Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.50

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.25).
Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.18. The stock has a market cap of £214.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of -0.05.
Pembroke VCT B Company Profile
Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.
