PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of PENN opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,789,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,938,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,713,000 after acquiring an additional 151,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,372,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 274,074 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 71.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,884,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,313,000 after acquiring an additional 787,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,758,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

