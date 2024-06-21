Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Susan Davy Acquires 22 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy acquired 22 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.62) per share, with a total value of £132 ($167.73).

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Davy bought 21 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($192.12).

On Friday, April 19th, Susan Davy acquired 23 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($190.55).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 610 ($7.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 650.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 680.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15,250.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28. Pennon Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 775 ($9.85).

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 30.33 ($0.39) dividend. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152,500.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.40) to GBX 710 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.55) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

