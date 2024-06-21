Perpetual Ltd Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,201.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $3,214.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2,741.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,768.64 and a 52-week high of $3,463.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

