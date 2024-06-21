Perpetual Ltd Buys New Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.11.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $334.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.05. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.90.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

