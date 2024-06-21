Perpetual Ltd Has $8.60 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $109.13 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

