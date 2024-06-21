Perpetual Ltd Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.