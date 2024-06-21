Perpetual Ltd Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE VLO opened at $152.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average is $148.87.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.