Perpetual Ltd Makes New $789,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Assurant by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Assurant stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day moving average is $173.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

