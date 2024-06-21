Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 8,336.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,762,000 after buying an additional 1,753,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.12.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

