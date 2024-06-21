Perpetual Ltd Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 413,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,024,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 79,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,595,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.07. The company has a market cap of $328.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

