Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 26,359,045 shares changing hands.
Petropavlovsk Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.51 million and a P/E ratio of 120.00.
Petropavlovsk Company Profile
Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petropavlovsk
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.