PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading 48.4% Higher

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 48.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

PharmaCielo Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

