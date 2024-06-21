Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.90

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.31), with a volume of 10490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.90 ($0.30).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £98.17 million, a P/E ratio of -261.11, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,222.22%.

In other news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £963.12 ($1,223.79). In the last three months, insiders bought 12,745 shares of company stock valued at $292,059. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

