Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 137.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $101.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

